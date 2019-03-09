Section VI girls bowlers capture state title; boys place fifth

Led by Melissa Large's 220.33 average, Cameron Spring's 218.67, a 279 game by eighth-grader Kaelynn Weber and a 266 by Rachel Wagner, Section VI won the girls composite Sectional Division of the New York State Public Schools bowling championship on Saturday in Syracuse.

It was the seventh state title for Section VI, which last won in 2015.

Large of Tonawanda posted a six-game total of 1,322, fourth best among 74 bowlers who competed on the second of three days of competition. The tournament will wrap up Sunday with the Division 2 Schools Tournament.

The Section VI boys team finished fifth with a 6,132 total for six games despite a fifth-place individual finish by Dylan Devoe of Iroquois, who shot a 1,313 for a 218.8 average. Devoe started his day with a 266, which was the second high single of the day. After Devoe, the next best finish among the Section VI all-stars was with 19th place by Nathen Papiernik of Niagara Falls with 1,228 (204.67).

The five Section VI girls finished in the top 17 individuals, giving Western New York a 6,517 total. That was 46 pins better than second-place Section XI (Suffolk County, Long Island), which was looking for its 11th title and retaining the one it won last year. Spring, a senior from Allegany-Limestone, was only 10 pins behind Large in the scoring and finished fifth among the individuals.

Weber, representing Kenmore East even though she is still in junior high, shot 1,263 for a 210.50 average. Her 279 was the second-highest single game. Megan Dobrinski (Section I, Westchester County) shot 288. Wagner's 266 came in her total of 1,196, which was good for 23rd place.

Makenzie Yesis (Frontier) shot 1,234 for 14th place, and Sara D'Angelo (Clarence), the high bowler in the Section VI championships last month, shot 1,228 for 17th.

The Section VI girls led with a 3,292 after the first three games and had the high series (3,225) in the second three-game block as well.

Section I overtook Section V on the sixth and final game, 1,050-975, to win the boys sectional title by 49 pins.