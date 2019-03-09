SCHEIFLA, Teri L.

SCHEIFLA - Teri L. March 5, 2019; devoted and loving daughter of the late Joyce A. (nee Smith) and Robert F. Scheifla; dearest sister of Robert J. Scheifla; survived by loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends may call Sunday from 6-7:30 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road, where a Memorial Service will follow at 7:30 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Her brother would like to thank all of our family and her friends for the love and support they have shown her over these last few very difficult years. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com