RUFFINO, Frederick J.

RUFFINO - Frederick J. March 5, 2019, of Kenmore, NY. Beloved husband of Daryl (Cuthbertson) Ruffino.

Dear father of Jessica J. Ruffino, Ian R. Ruffino and Jennifer (John) Ferraina. Loving grandfather of Joseph, Samuel, Matthew, Nina, Frank and Johnny. Brother of Richard (Maureen), Robert (Joan) and Michael (Susan) Ruffino. Son of the late Annette and Frederick Ruffino. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday 4-8 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 am at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd.

Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions may be made to Butterfly Moon at www.butterflymoon.org or the American Heart Association. Please share your online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com