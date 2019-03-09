Police investigating late-morning shooting on Olympic Avenue

Buffalo police said a male was shot at about 11 a.m. Saturday on Olympic Avenue, south of the Kensington Expressway.

The victim, whose name and age have not been released, was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

Police said that according to preliminary reports, the victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the incident to call or text the police confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.