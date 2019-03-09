Nylander extends goal streak in Amerks' win at Binghamton

Alexander Nylander scored a goal for the fourth straight game and Victor Olofsson and Taylor Leier each scored a pair for the Rochester Americans Saturday night in a 5-3 victory over the Binghamton Devils before 4,318 at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton.

Leier scored his first of the game and Nylander, the 21-year-old winger tallied on the power play to get the Amerks off in front in the opening period.

Binghamton tied it in the second on goals by Nikita Popugaev and Marian Studenic but Olofsson scored his 22nd and 23rd of the season to put the Amerks in front to stay before the middle period was over.

Sam Kurker made it 4-3 with a goal for the Devils at 6:44 of the third, but that was it for Binghamton.

Leier, who has scored seven goals for Rochester after coming from the Philadelphia Flyers organization in a trade last month for Justin Bailey, got an empty-net score with 36 seconds left.

The Amerks will be home against Binghamton at 3:05 p.m. Sunday to complete their three-games-in-three-days weekend.

Rochester (37-18-5, 79 points) remains in second place in the North Division of the American Hockey League one point behind Syracuse (37-17-6). The Crunch lost to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton, 4-3, in overtime on Saturday night to maintain their edge over the Amerks.

The Amerks are 1-5 against Binghamton on the season with three more games remaining between the teams in the AHL regular season. Rochester will be home to Utica on Wednesday night before a two-game road series on Friday and Saturday at Charlotte.