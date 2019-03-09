Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Tampa Bay Lightning. Remarkable current paces are 62 wins, 128 points and 317 goals. (1)

2. Boston Bruins. Dramatic two-goal rally in final minute stuns Panthers, extends point streak to 18 games. (3)

3. Calgary Flames. Eight of next 10 at home, starting with visit from Vegas on Sunday. (2)

4. San Jose Sharks. Despite nagging groin issue, Karlsson is "100 percent" he'll be ready for playoffs. (4)

5. Washington Capitals. Finally climbed over Isles to take lead in Metro. (6)

6. Toronto Maple Leafs. Were 32-0-0 when leading after two periods until OT loss in Vancouver. (7)

7. New York Islanders. Lehner listed as day-to-day after goalmouth collision. (5)

8. Winnipeg Jets. Still looking to win Central and catch Flames in West. (8)

9. Nashville Predators. Certainly want five points in this week's three-game California trip. (9)

10. Pittsburgh Penguins. Even if out for a day or two, don't seem to be in trouble in playoff race. (15)

11. Vegas Golden Knights. It's a Stone-cold lock at eight years, $76 million. (12)

12. Montreal Canadiens. Bad time of the season for an 8-2 loss in Anaheim. (10)

13. Carolina Hurricanes. Niederreiter posts franchise-record minus-6 in 8-1 loss to Jets. (11)

14. St. Louis Blues. O'Reilly gets to career highs in assists (40) and points (66), and has plenty of time to add. (14)

15. Columbus Blue Jackets. Four goals, 1-3 record in first four games of March. (13)

16. Dallas Stars. Have huge game in playoff race Tuesday night in Buffalo. (16)

17. Minnesota Wild. Weird team, weird roadie: Blanked Bolts, pummeled by Panthers. (17)

18. Arizona Coyotes. An 8-2 record over 10 games is capped by Kuemper shutout of Flames. (21)

19. Philadelphia Flyers. Justin Bailey keeps riding the Allentown-to-Philly shuttle. (18)

20. Colorado Avalanche. Landeskog injury could be death knell to playoff hopes. (20)

21. Florida Panthers. Barkov cools Wild with franchise-record five assists. (23)

22. Buffalo Sabres. A stunningly meaningless March as playoff deficit hits double digits. (19)

23. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid joins Sharks' Thornton as only active players with three straight 60-assist seasons. (26)

24. Chicago Blackhawks. Even with four-goal night against him, Crawford improves to 10-0 against Sabres. (22)

25. New York Rangers. Early returns good on former Buffalo draft pick Lemieux, acquired in Hayes trade. (24)

26. Vancouver Canucks. Will quickly sign and play D Quinn Hughes when Michigan is ousted from NCAA contention. (25)

27. Anaheim Ducks. Four straight strong games, with three wins and last-second loss to Blues. (27)

28. New Jersey Devils. Started six-game roadie with shutout loss in Washington. (28)

29. Detroit Red Wings. Tributes pour in for Ted Lindsay. RIP. (29)

30. Los Angeles Kings. Held to one goal in back-to-back home losses. (30)

31. Ottawa Senators. Nice rookie year for Tkachuk with 15 goals and 34 points. (31)