MILLIRON - Edwin E. 93, of North Tonawanda, NY, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the DeGraff Memorial Hospital in Buffalo. He was born in Duke Center, PA on March 10, 1925, a son to the late Elburt and Mae (Johnston) Milliron. Ed served with the Army Air Corp during World War II. He was a banker for Federal Reserve Bank in Buffalo for 30 years. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and was an avid NY Yankees fan. He is survived by his daughter, Debra Milliron of Buffalo; two step-sons, Dr. A. John (Peggy) Popp of Albany and Tom (Holly) Popp of Seneca Falls; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Dora L. Popp-Milliron; brothers, Wes and Robert Milliron, and sister Naomi Bohn. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday March 12th at 11:00 AM at the Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC., 98 North Main St., Perry, NY. He will be laid to rest in Glenwood Cemetery in Perry. Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Association, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or visit www.dav.org. Arrangements completed by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC., 98 North Main Street, Perry, NY 14530. For more information please call (585) 237-2626. Online condolences at www.eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com