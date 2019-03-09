Memorial Mass set for Melissa S. Reinhardt, 66, advertising executive

March 20, 1952 – Nov. 9, 2018

A Memorial Mass for Melissa S. Reinhardt, formerly of Amherst, will be offered at 11 a.m. March 27 in Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 10950 Main St.

Mrs. Reinhardt died Nov. 9, 2018, in Agoura Hills, Calif., after a long battle with cancer. She was 66.

Born in Buffalo, the former Melissa Strickland grew up in Williamsville and was a graduate of Bishop Neumann High School. She earned a degree in Communications from Buffalo State College in 1974.

Mrs. Reinhardt was a former board member and president of the Advertising Women of Buffalo. She worked at several local advertising agencies and later was a marketing officer for Marine Midland Bank. While still residing in the area, Mrs. Reinhardt wrote and produced several highly regarded advertising campaigns in the 1970s and 1980s. After relocating to California in 1987, she continued her career and co-founded Reinhardt & Reinhardt Advertising with her husband of 44 years, Jeffrey M.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Reinhardt is survived by a son, Steven J.; a daughter, Jessica S.; two brothers, K. James Strickland and Donald Strickland.