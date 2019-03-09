Man charged with burglarizing mom's home, stealing her car

A man has been charged with breaking into his mother's Wheatfield home while she was out of town and stealing her 2013 Toyota, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

Deputies went to the residence in Meadowbrook Acres on March 1 after a relative reported discovering the front door damaged. Officers found items belonging to the woman's son in an upstairs bedroom, along with a note offering to pay for the damage to the door. Her car also was missing.

Deputies were called back a day later for a reported burglary in progress and found Matthew L. Potalivo, 28, of no permanent address, inside the home. The missing car was back in the driveway, officers said. Potalivo was charged with second-degree burglary and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.