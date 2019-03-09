KEMP, Thomas L.

KEMP - Thomas L. Of Leroy, NY at age 91; formerly of Lake Street, passed away Thursday morning March 7, 2019 at the Brothers of Mercy Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Clarence, NY. He was born May 24, 1927 in Batavia, a son of the late Leo V. and Margaret Burns Kemp. He attended St. Peter's Parochial School, graduating in 1940. He then attended LeRoy High School, graduating in 1944 as Valedictorian of his class. He then attended Fordham University in New York City and graduated in 1948. Mr. Kemp was a retiree of the Diocese of Buffalo. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Mary Jane Kemp. He is survived by his special friends, Gloria and Ronald Wienckowski, care providers, Sharon Royce and Roxanne Coniber, along with many other friends. Family and friends may call on Sunday, March 10 from 3 - 7 PM at the Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc., 8700 Lake Road (Rt. 19), LeRoy. His Rite of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 11 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Parish, St. Peter's Church, 44 Lake Street, LeRoy. Interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery. Your memories and condolences may be shared at www.falconefuneralhome.com