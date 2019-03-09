Jamestown father who refused medical help for son hit by car arrested

A father refused medical attention for a son who was hit by a car and fled the accident scene because he feared arrest, Jamestown police said Friday.

Jonathan Graham, 29, a Jamestown resident, acknowledged his decision to leave the scene with his injured son was because of an outstanding arrest warrant against him and the fear that he might get caught, police said in a statement.

After arriving at the scene, police interviewed the driver of the car that struck the boy and he confirmed that Graham asked him not to call police or an ambulance, officers said.

Police said they found Graham and his son at a nearby 7-Eleven convenience store and arrested Graham on the outstanding warrant and a new charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Graham is being held without bail until his arraignment in Jamestown City Court.

Police did not release the age or condition of the child.