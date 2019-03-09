HURST, Jo Ann (George)

March 7, 2019. Loving mother of Maureen (Deb) Liberty and Christopher A. (Audra) Hurst both of Michigan; cherished grandmother of Rachel, Rebecca, Jacob and Jaclyn Hagen and Grace Hurst; dear sister of Kenneth J. (Kathleen) George; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., on Sunday, March 10th from 2 to 5 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Monday, March 11th at 9:30 AM. Please Assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jo Ann's memory to People Inc., www.people-inc.org. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com