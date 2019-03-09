Deaths Death Notices
HOFFMAN, Nancy J. (Casey)
HOFFMAN - Nancy J.
(nee Casey)
March 6, 2019, after a brief illness. Loving mother of Darlynn (Mark), Frederick (Karen), both of Richmond, VA, Michael (Susan) and Scott (Ginny) Hoffman; cherished grandmother of eight; devoted great-grandmother of five; beloved daughter of the late Roy and Myra Casey; dear sister of Joyce VanTine and the late Marcia Bachman, Roy "Buddy" and Paul Casey. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 1-4 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Road), Williamsville, where a Memorial Service will follow at 4 o'clock. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Mrs. Hoffman was a longtime member of the Main-Transit Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing bridge, attending Hummel Club and Dinner Club. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Share your condolences online at www.beachtuynfh.com
