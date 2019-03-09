Here's what happened on a big day of high school basketball

Saturday featured drama, cheers and tears as eight Buffalo-area basketball teams kept their season and their championship aspirations alive.

Four Section VI boys basketball teams are headed to the state Final Four in Binghamton. Two Section VI girls basketball teams will make the trek to the state Final Four in Troy.

Park and Cardinal O’Hara boys basketball teams won New York Catholic High School Athletic Association titles Saturday at Fordham University and now await the public school winners for the state Federation tournament in Glens Falls in two weeks.

Among boys public school teams, Niagara Falls is going to the state semifinals for the first time since 2008-09. Olean is back for the first time since 2016 with a group of players who have dreamed of reaching this far since they were in first grade. Middle Early College needed a furious comeback to punch its ticket, and Panama is back for the second time in four years on a team that includes some of the stars from the state champion Clymer-Sherman-Panama football team.

In the girls, Franklinville returns to the state Final Four after losing in the state title game a year ago. Danielle Haskell, who has more than 2,000 career points, outscored Elba by herself Saturday in the Far West Regionals. Maple Grove, which lost its top player to injury in the preseason, continued its scrappy way to make its first trip to the Final Four.

And there was heartbreak: The giant killer Lake Shore girls took on another titan but fell in double-overtime, and the Lewiston-Porter boys, who had pulled at the heart of the entire community, saw their season end. The Frontier girls’ magical ride ended, and the East Aurora girls forced overtime before falling.

Here's a look at everything that happened.

BOYS BASKETBALL

NYSPHSAA FAR WEST REGIONALS

At Greece Athena

Class AA

Niagara Falls 84, V-McQuaid 71

Class A

V-Pittsford-Mendon 87, Lewiston-Porter 55

Class B

Olean 61, V-Greece Odyssey 47

Class C

Middle Early College 64, V-C.G. Finney 60

Class D

Panama 56, V-Belfast 51

NYSCHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Fordham University

Class A

Park 48, Monsignor Farrell 47

Class B

Cardinal O'Hara 45, Regis 35

•••

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NYSPHSAA FAR WEST REGIONALS

At Buffalo State

Class AA

V-Bishop Kearney 81, Frontier 46

Class A

V-Pittsford Mendon 68, Lake Shore 66, 2 OT

Class B

V-Midlakes 57, East Aurora 51

Class C

Maple Grove 44, V-Oakfield-Alabama 38

Class D

Franklinville 49, V-Elba 36