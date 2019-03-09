Brace yourselves, WNY, for another highly windy Sunday

Batten down the hatches again. Another big wind is coming Sunday.

It won’t be quite as intense as the storm two weeks ago, but the National Weather Service says all of Western New York will be buffeted by sustained southerly to southwesterly winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph. Forecasters advise that this will be strong enough to bring down tree branches and cause scattered power outages.

A high-wind warning was issued for the region through 11 p.m. Sunday. It went into effect tonight for the Southtowns and the Southern Tier and begins at 11 a.m. Sunday in metro Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

[Related: Thousands without power as winds sweep across WNY]

For Allegany, Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties, a winter weather advisory for periods of freezing rain goes into effect at 10 p.m. tonight and continues through 8 a.m. Sunday. Less than a tenth of an inch of accumulation is expected, but untreated roads are likely to be slippery.

As the storm moves further east, the advisory gets more complicated. In Central New York, the freezing rain is expected to be mixed with snow, which could accumulate up to three inches.

In the Buffalo area, it won’t snow right away. The forecast is for rain overnight and scattered showers Sunday, with temperatures reaching the lower 40s before dropping toward freezing later in the day.

Snow showers are expected to arrive overnight Sunday and continue Monday, but less than an inch should accumulate. Monday still will be breezy, though, with 25 mph winds gusting to near 40 mph.