GOETZ, Theresa R. (Kirisits)

GOETZ - Theresa R. (nee Kirisits)

Of Amherst, entered into rest March 8, 2019; beloved wife of the late Edwin C. Goetz; devoted mother of Edwin J. (Deborah), John (Nancy), Elizabeth (late Larry) Felmet, Karen and Mark Goetz; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Born in Hackerberg, Austria, Theresa is the loving daughter of the late John and Agnes Kirisits; dear sister of Joan Harter and the late John Kirisits. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Sunday from 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Chapel at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, Monday at 9:15 AM. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Goetz's memory may be made to Brothers of Mercy, 10570 Bergtold Rd., Clarence, NY 14031. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com