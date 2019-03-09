Subscribe Today
Buffalo Home Show 2019
Vendors representing just about every aspect of home improvement fill the floor at at the Buffalo Home Show at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Kathy Bliss of Centerville tries out the seating inside a Artesian Spa at the Pool Brite display at the Buffalo Home Show.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Sheryl and Horace Marable of Amherst chat with Domenic Cortese, president of Cortese Construction Services at his display at the Buffalo Home Show.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Joe Chuboda of the Town of Tonawanda tries out one of the chairs in one of the Ethan Allen of WNY designer rooms.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Gord Tenhage of Lumon demonstrates retractable sliding glass panels.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Zach Bobolly of North Buffalo does some firsthand research at the Infinity Massage Chair display.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
"Polly," a wood-fired pellet grill in the shape of a pig by Taeger Wood Fired Grills, is on display at the Murphy Appliance stand.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Bill Irwin of Patio Enclosures by Great Day Improvements in West Seneca adjusts a screen window at his display.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A spa by Softub is on display at the Buffalo Home Show.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Derek Joseph of Paradise Grilling Systems, right, talks to Jason Wiepert and Lindsay West of West Seneca about outdoor kitchens.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Julie Kingston of Aaron's Homestead Products, left, chats with Marquerite Nelson of Buffalo over a raised garden bed.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Reps from Husqvarna demonstrate the Automower, an autonomous lawn mower.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Glenn Stewart of Little Giant Ladder Systems gives a demonstration.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
David Aman shows off the Leaf Filter gutter protection system.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A tile shower on display at Kaz Home Improvements.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Jim Rogers of Comfort Windows in the Town of Tonawanda, left, demonstrates a vinyl window for Scott Defries of Hamburg.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Vendors representing just about every aspect of home improvement fill the floor at at the Buffalo Home Show at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. The show continues next weekend, March 15-17.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Saturday, March 9, 2019
The Buffalo Home Show returns to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center featuring vendors with products and services representing every aspect of the home improvement spectrum.
