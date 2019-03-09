Subscribe Today
BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Commentary
Fandom
Long form
Multimedia
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
WNY Weddings
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Log In
Subscribe Now
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
UB 84, Bowling Green 73
UB's CJ Massinburg hugs Coach Nate Oats after leaving the Arena floor for the last time as a senior.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Coach Nate Oats shouts out some special memories as he celebrates his five seniors, from left, Nick Perkins, Jeremy Harris, Dontay Caruthers, and Montell McRae.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Jeremy Harris shoots a jumper next to BG's Daeqwon Plowden.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
During a break in the action, UB senior Kyle Yagielski, who goes by "UB Naked Guy" tries to shoot a behind the back basket.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Attendance record tonight.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's CJ Massinburg proves he's a good passer even from the floor.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Nick Perkins, left, puts the heat on BG's Justin Turner in the second half.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Coach Nate Oats and staff like what they see.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Fans packed the record attendance in UB Alumni Arena. 6709 is a new high.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's CJ Massinburg, right, tries to get around BG's Antwon Lillard in the second half.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Davonta Jordan, left, races around BG's Michael Laster.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Dontay Caruthers, left, and BG's Caleb Fields battle on the floor for the ball.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Coach Nate Oats questions a call.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Dontay Caruthers,puts two in in traffic.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Jeremy Harris shoots in traffic.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Nick Perkins passes through a crowd to team mate Jayvon Graves (3).
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Nick Perkins intercepts a pass.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Dontay Caruthers dunks all alone.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Nick Perkins (33) wrecks BG's Daeqwon Plowden's lay-up.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Nick Perkins and BG's Justin Turner tangle near the basket.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Davonta Jordan breaks through the BG's defense to put in an easy two points on a break-a-way.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Jeenathan Williams fakes a shot.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Jeenathan Williams makes a basket.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Ronaldo Segu makes a basket in front of BG's Antwon Lillard.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB senior Jeremy Harris sees his time at UB come to an end.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's CJ Massinburg looks for an alley.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's CJ Massinburg looks for an alley.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Band keep the spirit going.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Record breaking attendance at Alumni Arena to watch their nationally ranked team.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's CJ Massinburg lines up a pass in front of BG's Daeqwon Plowden.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Dontay Caruthers delivers the ball up court.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's CJ Massinburg floats after sending a 3-pointer over BG's Caleb Fields.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A wall of seniors. UB's Dontay Caruthers, center, CJ Massinburg, left, and Nick Perkins, take BG's Dylan Frye out of the play early in the game.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
More Galleries
Looking back at the Broadway Market
Smiles at the Dockside 5th Anniversary
Smiles at Taste of Education in Salvatore's
Dallas Stars 2, Buffalo Sabres 0
Brennan's Bowery Bar: Bar feature
Catches of the Week (March 13)
Smiles at Mental Health Advocates of WNY in Rich's
#EveryDayAPhoto 2019
Smiles at Women's March at Niagara Square
Photo:
1
/ 34
Saturday, March 9, 2019
The 19th-ranked Bulls rolled past the No. 3 team in the Mid-American Conference, Bowling Green, 84-73, in their regular-season finale on Friday, March 8, 2019, in Alumni Arena.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Related content
No. 19 UB caps greatest Big 4 regular season in 49 years
UB Notebook: Massinburg has shot at No. 1 on Bulls scoring list
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Recent Galleries
Share this article