GALLAGHER, Ronald B.

GALLAGHER - Ronald B. March 4, 2019, of Lancaster at age 80. Beloved husband of 55 years to Carol (nee Mowbray) Gallagher; devoted father of Gary (Kelly) Gallagher, Timothy (Lourdes) Gallagher, Amy (Ty) Critelli and the late Jeffrey Gallagher; loving grandfather of Nicholas, Natalie Critelli and Trisha Gallagher; dear brother of Peter (late Bonnie) Gallagher; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Monday from 3-8 PM at the ZURBRICK-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, 9:30 AM from St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster. All are asked to assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ron's name to Roswell Park Cancer Institute or Hospice-Buffalo, Inc. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com