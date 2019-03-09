Food store license renewals to be discussed at two city meetings

Renewals for food store licenses in the city's University and Lovejoy districts will be discussed at two meetings slated for this week.

The meetings will include Common Councilmembers Rasheed N.C. Wyatt (University) and Richard A. Fontana (Lovejoy), the Buffalo Police Department, city inspectors, food store owners and the community. The goal is to foster greater cooperation among food store owners and operators and the community.

The meetings will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday and Thursday in Kensington Bailey Neighborhood Housing Services, 995 Kensington Ave.

For more information, call regarding the University District at 851-5165 or Lovejoy District at 851-5151.