FAATZ - Jeffrey A. Of Lancaster, NY, March 8, 2019; beloved husband of DonnaMarie (Stancanpono); loving father of Jeffrey (Rebekah), Christopher (Caitlin Rappold) and Michael (Brianna Fick); grandfather of Lily and Emma; brother of Leslie (Larry) Duewiger and Eric Faatz; brother-in-law of EdnaJean (Bill) Crane, AnnMarie (Kevin) Phillips and JeanMarie Stancanpono; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church Monday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation. Visit www.wendelandloecherinc.com