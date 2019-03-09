Hutchinson's goal in OT squares Canisius-Niagara hockey at 1-1

Nick Hutchison scored for Canisius 2 minutes and 4 seconds into overtime for a 4-3 victory over Niagara at Dwyer Arena on Saturday and send their Atlantic Hockey Association first-round playoff series to a third and deciding game at 4 p.m. on Sunday in Lewiston.

Hutchison’s winner, game after a flurry of Niagara power-play goals in the second period wiped out a 3-0 Canisius lead.

The Griffs had taken their three-goal advantage on first period tallies by Jimmy Mazza on the power play and Matt McLeod and another power play goal by Hutchison 1:52 into the second period.

Then Noah Delmas, Justin Kendall and Ludwig Stenlund scored the three Niagara goals within a span of 8:29 in the middle period.

It was the fourth straight game the teams have played extra time, including Niagara’s 5-4 win in double overtime in the series opener on Friday.

UB women lose at Kent State

The University at Buffalo could not overcome a dreary offensive performance Saturday afternoon and lost to Kent State, 62-53, in the final regular season women’s basketball game for the Bulls in Kent, Ohio.

The host Golden Flashes cast a tight defensive net over the Bulls and limited them to 26 percent shooting for the game (13 of 50). It was even worse from the 3-point area where UB was 3 for 16 for 18.8 percent.

Even UB’s senior scoring star Cierra Dillard struggled against the Flashes. Dillard and Theresa Onwuka had a game high 18 points each. Ten of Onwuka’s total came on free throws. Dillard got off only 14 shots, well below her usual average, and made six field goals.

Junior Summer Hemphill (Cardinal O’Hara) did not score a basket. All four of her points came at the foul line. Hemphill and Brittany Morrison led UB with eight rebounds each.

Asiah Dingle led Kent State with 16 points. The Golden Flashes ended up shooting 38.5 percent after starting at a 57.1 clip in building a 22-14 first quarter lead.

Next for UB (20-9, 12-6 MAC) will be a quarterfinal game in the Mid-American Conference Tournament on Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Buffalo will face the winner of Monday night’s game between No. 5 seed Kent State (18-11, 11-7) and No. 12 Bowling Green. Both teams own victories over UB this season.

Daemen teams lose in ECC

Daemen College was left to hope for an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II men’s basketball championship after the top-seeded Wildcats were upset by the University of Bridgeport, 79-75, Saturday on the winner’s home court in Connecticut.

A 3-pointer by Eric Rankin of the Purple Knights wiped out the last Daemen lead with 2:19 left and coach Mike MacDonald’s team was forced to play a desperate game of foul-to-try-and-catchup the rest of the way.

Breon Harris led Daemen with 18 points. Rankin had 20 for Bridgeport before fouling out.

Daemen (24-5) finished first in the ECC. Bridgeport hosted the conference playoffs despite a 17-12 record and a fourth-place finish. The winners will face the winner of the later game between Saint Thomas Aquinas and Molloy College for the championship on Sunday.

New York Institute of Technology (22-8) eliminated the Daemen women (18-10) from the ECC playoffs, 65-44, in Bridgeport.

NYIT held Katie Titus, Daemen’s first-team All-ECC player to five points. Tiara Filbert and Jordan Heinold (Immaculata) had 10 points each to lead Daemen. Heinold was 2 for 6 from 3-point range, accounting for all but one of Daemen’s three 3-pointers in 23 attempts.

ECC and NCCC to meet again

Erie Community College advanced to face Niagara County CC in Sunday's championship of the NJCAA Division 2 District 2 men's basketball

ECC (25-3) defeated County College of Morris (N.J.), 66-60, in the semifinal on Saturday at ECC's Flickinger Athletics Center. Led by Shevon Anisca's 10 rebounds, the Kats dominated the boards, 49-34, and made 20 of 28 free throws to 16 of 27 by Morris in a game with neither team shooting well. Anisca and Jonathan McDonald led the ECC scoring with 10 points each.

Dytanya Mixson hit his only basket of the game, a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left, to give NCCC its 73-72 win over Sullivan County CC in the second semifinal. NCCC had trailed by 10 points, 49-39, early in the second half then had a 70-65 lead with 2:58 to play.

Hunter Anderson (Park School) had 16 points for the NCCC Thunderwolves. William Kondrat added 12 and Daunte Watson 11. Fode Camara had 14 rebounds for NCCC. Mixon, a 6-5 sophomore from Brooklyn finished with just the three points on his game-winner.

Sunday's district championship game will be the fourth meeting of the season between ECC and NCCC. The Kats have won all three including last week's Region III championship game at Flickinger.

Three Bulls win MAC titles on the mat

UB has multiple Mid-American Conference wrestling champions for the first time since 2011 after Troy Keller and Brett Perry won their weight classes in the meet in Norfolk Va.,

Keller won a 7-4 decision at 165 poounds over Ohio U.'s Colt Yinger.

"Ever since I signed, I said I was going to become a MAC champion and go to nationals," Keller said. "Now I'm going to go become an All-American."

Perry earned a 6-3 decision over Old Dominion's Timothy Young to win at 197 pounds.

Three other Bulls earned bids to the NCAA Championships with their performances on Saturday. they included losing finalists Derek Spann (133 pounds) and Bryan Lantry (141). Alex Smythe finished fifth at 157 to earn a place in the NCAA meet in Pittsburgh.