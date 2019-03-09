Does 'The Shampoo Bandit' have an accomplice?

“The Shampoo Bandit” struck again Wednesday afternoon, Niagara Falls Police said, followed by another shampoo theft about three hours later — this time by a woman.

Employees of Pine Pharmacy, 1806 Pine Ave., told police a man entered the store around 12:30 p.m., concealed 20 to 30 bottles of shampoo worth about $200 inside his jacket and jumpsuit, then left without paying.

Store employees were able to identify him on a security video. Police believe the same man has committed multiple shampoo thefts in recent weeks from stores along Pine Avenue.

Later that day, Pine Pharmacy employees said that a woman stuffed eight shampoo bottles worth about $45 inside her purse and fled. Both suspects are currently being sought.