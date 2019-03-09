Disturbance, chase lead to multiple charges against Lockport woman

A woman who allegedly threatened to shoot police officers early Friday was arrested on multiple charges after a high-speed car chase, Niagara Falls Police reported.

Officers said they were assisting a distraught woman near Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center around 4:30 a.m. when another woman drove up and began screaming obscenities at them, claimed to have a pistol permit and threatened to shoot.

Police said they told her to leave, but instead she circled slowly around the emergency room parking lot. When another officer tried to pull her over, she sped off. Niagara County sheriff’s deputies and State Police eventually stopped her vehicle.

Sincere R. Wiley, 26, of Green Street, Lockport, was charged with third-degree menacing, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving and various other traffic offenses.