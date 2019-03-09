CIEPLY, Martha L. "Marcia" (Falkiewicz)

March 6, 2019. Beloved wife of John Cieply, Sr.; devoted mother of John, Jr. (Margaret) Cieply and Joan Cieply; loving grandmother of Dr. Stephen Cieply and Jessica Cieply; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Sunday 2-7 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where services will be held Monday at 9:15 AM and at St. Josaphat Church at 9:30 AM. Marcia was an active member at St. Josaphat Church. Marcia was also a member of the Parish Sacred Heart and Mothers Club, Martha Washington, Cheektowaga Patriotic Society and William Street Taxpayers Association. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or St. Josaphat Church. www.Pietszak.com