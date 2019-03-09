Chautauqua deputies arrest two on drug charges

A traffic stop in the Town of Chautauqua resulted in the arrest Saturday of two people on drug charges.

Jerry J. Roneker Jr., 42, the driver of the car, and Lyndsey A. Sventek, 26, a passenger, were arrested at about 2:54 a.m. on Route 430. Both Roneker and Sventek are from Corry, Pa.

Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies said Roneker and Sventek were found with methamphetamine, ecstasy, heroin and Xanax, as well as $10,000 in cash.

Deputies said Roneker was also found with a stolen loaded handgun.

Both Roneker and Sventek are being held without bail at the Chautauqua County Jail.