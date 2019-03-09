CANNAN, Norma E. (Burke)

CANNAN - Norma E. (nee Burke)

Passed away on March 8, 2019.Beloved wife of the late James "Boom" Cannan. Dear mother of James (Joanie) Cannan, Ellen (Dr. Vincent) McGravey, Kevin (Tara), Patrick "Boomer" (Pat) and the late Noreen Cannan. Loving grandmother of 10 and great- grandmother of six. Sister of Paul "Don" (Jean) Burke, the late William (late Margie) Burke, the late Joan (late John "Red") Ulesky, late John "Duke" (Helen) Burke, and the late Raymond (late Betty) Burke. Friends and family may call Sunday from 3-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 9:30 AM at Saint John Vianney Church (please assemble at church). Interment to follow at Nativity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Our Lady of Victory Homes of Charity, 780 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218. Norma was a member of the Saint John the Evangelist Senior Travel Club. Please visit the online register book at www.CANNANFH.com