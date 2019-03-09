Business groups call for change in 'scaffold law'

A coalition of business executives and contractors is calling for a change in the state's "scaffold law," covering liability for falls on construction sites.

The group, including Unshackle Upstate, the Buffalo Construction Exchange and the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, on Friday called for changing the law's "absolute" liability requirement to "comparative" liability. The change would allow juries in court cases to apportion responsibility for elevation-related injuries on job sites on a case-by-case basis, the group said.

Proponents of the change say the scaffold law drives up costs on construction projects, while defenders of the law say it protects construction workers' safety.