Tight end Dwayne Allen, who visited Bills, signs with Dolphins

Tight end Dwayne Allen, who visited the Bills this week, has signed a two-year, $7 million deal with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Media reported Saturday.

Miami was the last of Allen's four visits that also included the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions.

Allen, 29, is a 265-pounder who played 31 percent of the New England Patriots’ snaps last season. He caught only three passes in 2018 and 10 in 2017. He was utilized more as a receiver with the Colts in 2016, catching 35 passes for 406 yards and six TDs.

Allen is expected to play a role similar to the one he played in New England with the Dolphins. He will team with Mike Gesicki, a second-year tight end.