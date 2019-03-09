Share this article

Buffalo advocates rush to city's defense after rumored Antonio Brown slight

Rumors spread early Friday that the Buffalo Bills' potential trade for disgruntled wide receiver Antonio Brown had fallen through because the Steelers star didn't want to come to Buffalo, reinforced by his more cryptic Instagram post and tweets by CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, among others.

The News' Vic Carucci's report Saturday - which breaks down what happened between the Bills, Steelers and Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus - doesn't give any credence to the rumor Brown killed the deal due to an undesirable destination.

But in the hours between the Bills' announcement the talks were dead and Carucci's report, many public figures, including non-natives who took a chance on Buffalo themselves, quickly defended the city.

Here's some of the reaction that caught our eye:

Merriman, a former Bills pass rusher, was born in Washington, DC but played the majority of his career in San Diego. He wore the Bills' red, white and blue from 2010-2012.

Wood, a longtime Bills center who retired last year, is a Cincinnati native who played in college for Louisville before spending his entire professional career in Buffalo.

Tucker, a Pennsylvania native who was an offensive lineman for five NFL teams, played for Buffalo in 2003 and 2004.

The WIVB sports reporter is from Connecticut originally but has quickly embraced Buffalo since her hiring last April.

Ingersoll is a native of Philadelphia who worked in Buffalo for WIVB for three years before pursuing her master's degree abroad.

Bove is a Western New York native. Naturally, others - including some who live in Buffalo - sided with Brown's rumored stance.

And others are simply worth including:

Former NFL wide receiver Tom Crabtree should be given credit for perhaps the funniest tweet on the situation:

