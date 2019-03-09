BOUQUARD, Andrew J.

BOUQUARD - Andrew J. March 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Christa (Reilly) Bouquard; loving, and devoted father of Brendan; loving son of John and Joan (Sekelsky) Bouquard; dear brother of Michael (Lesley) and Kevin (April) Bouquard; dearest son-in-law of Timothy Reilly and Theresa (Hill) Reilly; dear brother-in-law of Michael (Jennifer) Reilly; also survived by eight nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday from 3-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 11 AM at St. John Vianney Church (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the 11 Day Powerplay at https://11daypowerplay.z2systems.com/np/clients/11daypowerplay/campaign.jsp?campaign=6&fundraiser=21136& Andrew was a dedicated employee of Roswell Park Cancer Institute for 16 years. He was a hockey coach for the Southtowns Stars and was very involved in the 11 Day Powerplay hockey tournament. He touched many lives as he took great pride in being a cancer patient advocate and was a 24 year cancer survivor. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com