[BN] Blitz newsletter: Whatever, AB

The potential deal that set social media abuzz Thursday night was dead by Friday morning.

NFL Network's report that the Bills were on the verge of acquiring Steelers receiver Antonio Brown never materialized. Bills GM Brandon Beane said Friday that the teams had “positive discussions, but ultimately it didn’t make sense for either side.”

Reports from Pittsburgh indicated Brown nixed the trade personally by saying he wouldn't report if traded to Buffalo. Vic Carucci reported the Bills never even spoke with Brown.

Carucci added that NFL Network's report "came as news to Beane, who had intended to say nothing publicly about the Bills’ interest in Brown."

In the end, we're back where we started. The Bills still need wide receivers, but they'll have one less headache to deal with now. No skin off the Bills' backs.

What did we learn? Perhaps the Bills' emphasis on character is overblown, Jay Skurski wrote: "Clearly, that due diligence led the Bills to believe that Brown would not have been poisonous to the locker room, and young quarterback Josh Allen's development."

Importance of pass rushers dries up free-agent pool along defensive line: Defensive line feels like a position of need, but the Bills still have almost everyone from last year under contract. Which free agents could still be an option for the team? Jay Skurski examined the list.

