BAILEY, Mary L. (Pfennig)

March 8, 2019. Wife of the late William; dear mother of Carol, Thomas (Mary) and Michael (Nicole) Bailey; survived by her grand-puppy Chase; sister of Richard (Debbie) Pfennig. Friends may call Sunday 1-4 PM at the Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst (one mile north of Maple Rd., just past Klein Rd.), where services will follow the visitation at 4 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the SPCA of Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com