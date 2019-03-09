Amherst police break up large party at Villas West near UB

Police responding to reports of loud music broke up a “large party” Saturday afternoon at Villas West in Amherst, said Amherst Police Lt. Tracy Martin.

The call reporting a loud party with music was received at 2 p.m. Saturday, Martin said. Police said the party was in the 3000 block of Villas West, an off-campus student housing complex located near the University at Buffalo. The outdoor party involved about 300 young adults, some of whom were intoxicated, police reported.

Police units for Amherst, Town of Tonawanda and the University at Buffalo Police responded to the call, said Martin.

In September 2018, a 20-year-old partygoer suffered serious injuries after falling from the roof of an apartment during a large party at the same complex. At that party, police reported “hundreds” of intoxicated young adults roaming the complex.

No arrests were reported Saturday afternoon.