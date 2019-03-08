Orchard Park gets second chance at state bowling title

Think the Orchard Park girls bowling team wanted to get back to the state tournament?

Well, the Quakers’ time has arrived and they have an opportunity to bring home a state title this weekend after finishing second last year by just 175 pins to Long Island’s Middle Country at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships.

OP was so focused on its season-long goal of returning to the state tournament that the Quakers dominated at sectionals, finishing 566 points ahead of runner-up Niagara Falls.

“Having a second chance is crazy,” said OP senior Paige Bartosz, one of five returning starters who had a team-high 1,275 series at sectionals.

The state meet begins Friday at AMF Strike ’N Spare in Syracuse with the Division I competition. The composite girls event is Saturday morning, with the composite boys event Saturday afternoon. Division II competes Sunday.

Section VI girls had a strong showing a year ago as along with OP’s runner-up finish, Cheektowaga won a Division I state title and the Section VI composite team finished third.

OP will be represented at the state tournament by Bartosz, Emily Brock, Christa Perrin, Sara Radt, Olivia Dauer, Olivia Bartosz, Alexis Klenke.

In the Division II girls, Dunkirk is making its first state appearance with a team of Olivia Corbett, Mariah Glowniak, Rachel Glowniak, Hannah Ellman, Makayla Pasierb, Taylor Skelly and Isabella Berger.

The All-Section VI girls team is led by sectional individual champion Sarah D’Angelo of Clarence, along with Frontier’s Makenzie Yesis, Tonawanda’s Melissa Large, Depew’s Rachel Wagner, Allegany/Limestone’s Cameron Spring and Kenmore East eighth-grader Kaelynn Weber. The group is comprised of the top scorers at the sectionals not on either championship team.

The Orchard Park boys also are heading to Syracuse after finally breaking through to win their first sectional title following runner-up finishes in five of the last six years. The Quakers have two returning starters and will be represented by brothers Dylan and Tanner Ambrosia, Kyle Couell, Declan Stiles, Nick Matthews, Ben Milo and Nathan Ostrander.

Tonawanda heads to the state tournament as the sectional Division II champion with a group led by sectional individual champion Jon Kurdziel, along with Matt Forsha, Nate Amenta, Brendan Simonds, Brian Stone, Tyler Wells and Skyler Randall.

The All-Section VI boys team is paced by Iroquois’ Dyland Devoe, who finished third in sectionals, along with Niagara Falls’ Trevor McKee and Nathan Papiernik, Depew’s Dylan Andrejewski, John F. Kennedy’s Cameron Stark and Pioneer’s Jordan King.