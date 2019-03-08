UB tight end Tyler Mabry announces transfer to Maryland

Tyler Mabry, an all-MAC tight end on the University at Buffalo football team, announced Friday that he will join Maryland as a graduate transfer.

Mabry had 230 yards and two touchdowns on 27 catches in 2018, and had 567 yards and three touchdowns on 60 catches in four seasons at UB. He redshirted as a freshman in 2015.

Mabry, listed at 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds, would have been one of the Bulls' leading receivers in 2019, on a team that has already lost three of its top four receivers.

Anthony Johnson, who led the Bulls with 1,011 yards and 11 touchdowns on 57 catches, has graduated and will enter the NFL Draft in April. K.J. Osborn had 892 yards and seven touchdowns on 53 catches, and transferred to Miami (Fla.) in January. George Rushing, a graduate transfer from Wisconsin, had 187 yards and four touchdowns on 22 catches, but exhausted his eligibility.

Charlie Jones will be the top returning wide receiver with 395 yards and three touchdowns on 18 catches. The Bulls also added five wide receivers in their 2019 recruiting class, including junior-college transfers Larry Rembert and Daniel Lee during the late signing period.