UB Notebook: Massinburg has shot at No. 1 on Bulls' scoring list

CJ Massinburg had 21 family and friends in town from his Dallas hometown for Senior Night at the University at Buffalo Friday. They saw the Bulls’ star make more UB history.

Massinburg moved into second place on the Bulls’ career scoring list with a 15-point effort in the 84-73 win over Bowling Green. He now has 1,910 points, two better than Rasaun Young, who scored 1,908 points from 1993 to 1998. UB retired Young’s No. 11 in a ceremony at halftime.

Massinburg has a shot to pass Javon McRae for No. 1 on the career list. He’s 94 points behind McRae, who scored 2,004 from 2010 to 2014. If UB makes the final of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Massinburg is guaranteed four more games (three in the MAC tourney and a first-round NCAA Tournament game). He’s averaging 18.7 ppg. He may well need UB to win an NCAA game to catch McRae.

“It meant everything to me,” Massinburg said of Senior Night. “The most important thing was we had to beat a good Bowling Green team. They came ready to play. I feel we played as a team tonight and once we got the W, I felt I could finally relax and enjoy the moment. It was just an amazing night.”

Massinburg also is No. 6 on UB’s career rebounds list at 725. He’s one of only three players in the nation who have 1,900 points, 700 rebounds and 300 career assists.

Bowling Green sophomore Justin Turner did a decent defensive job on Massinburg, holding him to 5 of 14 shooting.

“We’ve got a sophomore going up against a senior, possibly the player of the year, and we were able to hold our own with him,” Bowling Green coach Michael Huger said. “That shows our program has come a long way. We’ve got four of the five starters back next year.”

UB senior Nick Perkins stands sixth on the career scoring list with 1,706 points. No. 5 is Mike Martinho at 1,708. Perkins is fifth in rebounds with 802. He extended his career record in games played to 134.

Full house: UB set a school single-season record for attendance.

The Bulls’ average of 5,289 for 14 home games broke the mark of 4,417 set in the 2004-05 season.

UB ranks No. 2 in the MAC in average attendance this season, its highest standing ever. Ohio, which has a seating capacity of 13,000, is No. 1 with an average of 5,485.

UB has ranked among the top four in MAC average attendance six of the last seven seasons. The best previous average during that stretch was 3,791 in 2016-17.

Friday’s standing-room-only crowd of 6,704 was a record for the arena's current configuration, created in 2006.

Recruit watch: The Bulls hosted two top recruits Friday. Raymond Hawkins, a 6-9 center from Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nevada, and Noah Williams of O’Dea High in Seattle, Wash.

Hawkins has put UB on his list of final five schools, along with Arkansas, Arizona State, DePaul and Mississippi State. He’s rated the No. 2 prospect in Nevada and the No. 21 center in the country by 24/7 Sports.

Williams, a 6-3 guard, just helped his team to the Class 3A Washington state title. He has offers from UB and Washington, according to Rivals.com, which lists Boise State and Oregon State among others interested.

No. 11: Young starred for UB when it was a member of the Mid-Continent Conference. The New Rochelle native was a three-time, first-team all-conference pick. Young graduated with a sociology degree and currently is basketball coach at New Rochelle High School. He’s the fifth UB player to have his number retired. The others: Harold Kuhn (19), Jim Horne (13), Curtis Blackmore (52) and Sam Pellom (50).