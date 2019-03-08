TRZASKA, Stanley J.

TRZASKA - Stanley J. March 7, 2019, of Lancaster, NY, beloved husband of Joni (nee Schlager) and the late Patricia (nee Adams); loving father of Sharon (Gary) Winkler, Kathleen (Timothy) Stuber, Karen (James) Soos, Rodney (fiance;e Mary Krone) Trzaska, James (Susan) Trzaska and Sheila (James) Jarembek; step-father of Lori Cabic and Timothy Cabic; cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Raymond (Sylvia) Trzaska, Gerald (late Debbie) Trzaska and the late Maryann Luce; son of the late Stanley and Florence Trzaska; also survived by other family members and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 9 AM at St. Gabriel's RC Church. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Stanley was a retired GM Supervisor and a member of ABC-American Bowling Congress. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Leave condolences and share memories at Smolarek.Cares.com