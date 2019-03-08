Six-month narcotics investigation in Dunkirk yields four arrests

A six-month investigation into the sale of narcotics out of a Dunkirk house resulted in four arrests Thursday evening.

Dunkirk Police and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, working together as the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force to investigate the sale and distribution of narcotics at 50 W. 2nd St., arrested four people on drug charges and found a quantity of cocaine after obtaining a search warrant for the address, according to authorities.

Arrest warrants had been issued for Alexander Diaz-Torres and Irvin Reyes-Pacheco, both for third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Both Diaz-Torres and Reyes-Pacheco were arrested on those warrants after the search warrant was executed at 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

According to officials, after a search of the residence, cocaine was found and third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance charges were added to Diaz-Torres and Reyes-Pacheco. Also charged with both third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance were Pedro Corraliza Jr. and Shakira Ayala-Valentine.

All four were transported to Dunkirk City Jail pending arraignment.