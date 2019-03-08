POHL, John G.

POHL - John G. March 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Rudy) Krieger Pohl; cherished grandfather of Patrick, Jeffrey, Mary and Jack; devoted son of the late Florian and Victoria Pohl; loving brother of the late Mary Elizabeth (Robert) Roehmholdt; dear uncle of Mary Elizabeth, Robert, Victoria, John and Joseph; also survived by many other loving family members. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 4-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 9:30 in SS Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville. Please assemble at church. Mr. Pohl was a Navy Veteran of World War II, a member of American Legion George F. Lamm Post and was a longtime superintendent of Williamsville Cemetery. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com