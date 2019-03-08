PETERSON, Ronald K. "Red Pop"

Of Wales, March 6, 2019; survived by wife of 63 years, Judith; children, Ronald "Corky" Jr., James, John (Dee), Debby (Clyde) Peterson and Karen (Ken) McCarthy; also survived by nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and beloved cat; predeceased by parents Oscar and Esther Peterson and daughter Kathy. Visitation, Monday, March 11, 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Memorial Service, Tuesday, March 12th, 11 am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 43 Pine St., East Aurora. Donations may be made to Hawk Creek Wildlife Center or Erie County SPCA. Online condolences and directions available: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com