O’Hara, SHA, CCA each fall in NYSCHSAA playoffs, Radt leads OP bowling to high finish

The season came to an end for all three Western New York schools still left in the NYCHSAA girls basketball championship tournaments on Friday night.

Cardinal O’Hara, Christian Central Academy and Sacred Heart each were defeated in the semifinal rounds of their respective class brackets.

Unlike last year’s semifinals, there was no comeback magic for O’Hara as the Lady Hawks fell to Monsignor Scanlan, 58-48, in the Class AA bracket.

The Crusaders had been ranked third in the league and 11th in the state going into the game against O’Hara.

Sophomore Amelia Strong led the Hawks’ offense with 17 points. Senior Angel Parker logged 15 in her last game as a Hawk.

Junior swingman Kateri Poole recorded 16 points while seniors Inasia Barham and Kaylen Banwareesingh netted 13 points apiece for the Crusaders.

In Class B action, Christian Central Academy was topped by Aquinas (Bronx) 65-40.

Junior Singo Lekeuneu scored her 1,000th career point for CCA in the loss.

In the last game of the day, Sacred Heart found themselves in a deep hole at halftime that it was unable to climb out of en route to a 63-35 loss to Cardinal Spellman in the Class A bracket.

The Pilots built a 42-14 lead at halftime over the Sharks and did not allow last year’s Class A Champions to get back into the game. Jada Rogers scored 22 points for Spellman.

Radt leads OP to high finish

Orchard Park’s Sarah Radt finished as the top bowler in Girls Division I at the NYSPHSAA Championships held Friday at the AMF Strike-N-Spare Lanes in Syracuse.

The senior rolled a high game of 267, second-best in the division, to cap off a 1,358 series in six games. She also rolled games of 246, 246, 182 and 216 to end her day.

Also scoring high for the Quakers was Paige Bartosz, who finished sixth in the High Series category with 1,285.

Alexis Klenke added a 1,056, Emily Brock threw a 1,016 and Olivia Dauer rolled a 995 to round out Orchard Park’s high scorers.

"As a team, I thought we all did really well and had a lot of fun with it," said Radt afterwards. "We were laughing and smiling the entire time on the lanes and all the girls did what they had to do in the final game to ensure our third-place finish."

The Quakers finished in third place overall in team scoring with a grand total of 5,710 pins. North Rockland finished in first with 6,057 pins and East Islip out of Section XI took second with 5,895.

Orchard Park also finished ninth in the boys division with a total of 5,896 pins.