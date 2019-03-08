Oops! Pridgen's Operation Slumlord shames wrong owner

Buffalo Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen's Operation Slumlord campaign aims to shame owners of dilapidated properties into fixing up their buildings with signs calling out the owners.

But this week, Pridgen shamed the wrong owner.

Operation Slumlord started last summer when Pridgen asked Ellicott District residents to call his office with the most dilapidated properties on their street. City workers then place signs on those properties noting the owners and their addresses.

On Thursday, Pridgen and workers from the city's Department of Public Works, Parks and Streets installed an Operation Slumlord sign at two properties on the first block of Southampton Street, which have the same owner.

But the sign contained the wrong address for the off-site owner. The house numbers were transposed by a staff member in Pridgen's office, said Pridgen's Chief of Staff Marc Pope.

A woman, who identified herself as a resident of the address erroneously listed on the sign, called Pridgen's office to alert them of the mistake, Pope said.

Crews from the public works department planned to correct the sign on Friday, Pope said. Pridgen's office also planned to call the person whose address was wrongly listed on the sign and send a formal letter of apology to the person, Pope said.

"We express our sincere apologies to that person," Pope said.

Operation Slumlord signs went up this week at three other properties, including two other properties on Southampton Street and one on Woodlawn Avenue. Of the other buildings originally identified by Ellicott District residents last summer, two have been demolished and the owners of four others have started repair work and upgrades, Pridgen said.