Niagara Falls Police investigating death of 3-month-old girl as a homicide

Niagara Falls Police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old girl as a homicide, Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek confirmed Friday.

The child died Feb. 23, Wojtaszek said.

"It has been investigated since the death of the baby, but we just got confirmation from the medical examiner's office that it has been ruled a homicide," Wojtaszek said.

No additional information on the cause of death or a possible suspect in the homicide was available Friday because the case is still under investigation, according to Wojtaszek.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
