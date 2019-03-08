New magic carpet greets skiers at Emery Park

The old T-bar ski pull system at Emery Park in Aurora has been replaced with a new and more user-friendly "Magic Carpet" conveyor belt that lets skiers ride back up the ski slope with ease.

Emery Park is the only Erie County park that offers a free downhill skiing and snowboarding slope.

The $850,000 conveyor belt runs 920 feet — longer than most — and replaces the T-bar that was more than 50 years old. Skiers and snowboarders who step onto the Magic Carpet from the base of the hill are carried up to the top in five minutes.

"When paired with free skiing here, the advantage of the Magic Carpet ride will bring many more people here to try the hill and enjoy some winter fun," said County Executive Mark Poloncarz.