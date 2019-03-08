Meth pipe in diaper bag helps lead to three drug arrests

Deputies arrested three Jamestown residents on drug charges after noticing a methamphetamine pipe sticking out of a diaper bag in a vehicle while they were conducting a warrant check in Mayville Thursday, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Kristen Nelson, 38, Sarah E. Johnson, 40, and Richard Philbrick, 33, were arrested on various drug charges.

Deputies were checking the residence on Blanchard Street shortly before 1 p.m. when a vehicle pulled into the driveway; Nelson was driving, Johnson and Philbrick were passengers.

Deputies reported that they saw Johnson placing items behind a youth who was sitting in the vehicle, including a large methamphetamine pipe that was sticking out of a diaper bag sitting between two youths and a bag of marijuana and a marijuana pipe, both located directly next to a youth.

Deputies searched the vehicle, assisted by the Sheriff’s K9 unit, and reported finding a large sum of cash, three scales, plastic bag packaging material, a Clonazepam pill, multiple containers of meth and multiple hypodermic needles. Child Protective Services was contacted for the two youths who were in the vehicle, officials said.

Nelson was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally possessing a hypodermic instrument, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operation with a back seat passenger younger than 4 without a child seat.

Johnson was charged with three counts of seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, possessing a hypodermic instrument and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia second.

Philbrick was charged with first-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, a felony, as well as two counts of seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance and criminally possessing a hypodermic instrument.

Due to Philbrick's parole status, he was held at Chautauqua County Jail without bail. Nelson and Johnson were remanded on $2,500 bail.