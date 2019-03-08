Share this article

Man robbed at Metro Rail station by thief with knife

A man reported being robbed by a knife-wielding assailant Friday morning at the Delavan-Canisius College Metro Rail station, according to a Buffalo police report.

The victim told police the robber, who had a folding pocket knife, approached him at 5:10 a.m. at the station near Main Street and East Delavan Avenue and demanded his personal belongings, according to the report.

The robber took $10 in cash, a gift card worth $4 and an out-of-state driver's license, the victim told officers.

