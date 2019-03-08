Man charged with fleeing Buffalo police, causing chain-reaction crash

A Buffalo man was due in court Friday morning to face charges he fled police and caused a crash that damaged a fire hydrant, fence and several parked cars.

Demarcus O. Almond of Hempstead Avenue was accused of driving away from an attempted traffic stop shortly after 1 a.m Tuesday on Hempstead, according to Buffalo City Court documents.

Police tried pulling over the Chevrolet Impala that Almond was driving because the license plate was not readable.

Almond, 26, is accused of striking and snapping off a fire hydrant. The hydrant struck a parked vehicle and Almond's car hit a fence and another vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash involving other parked cars, according to court documents.

Almond, who was taken into custody a short distance from the crash scene, faces numerous charges, including second-degree criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and obstruction of governmental administration.