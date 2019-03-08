Letter: Walmart greeter reversal is better for disabled, elderly

I was happy to read where Walmart reversed its decision to discontinue greeters at some of its locations.

The greeters have always been friendly and helpful with guiding customers where to find items in the store.

The change in policy that Walmart was planning on instituting seemed to be targeting the elderly and individuals with disabilities which is an outrage.

Changing a job description to prevent these groups from being employed would not be tolerated and would have resulted a boycott from thousands including myself.

Marty Farrell

West Seneca