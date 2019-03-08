Letter: Trump’s tendency to believe strongarm leaders is troubling

Donald J. Trump has just returned from his second failed nuclear summit with Kim Jong Un of North Korea, one of the world’s most vicious, murderous dictators. He met with Kim this second time believing that he would negotiate in good faith. Even though Dan Coats, Trump appointed Director of National Intelligence told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Jan. 29, Kim would never terminate his nuclear program.

However, Trump brags about his warm relationship with Kim, i.e. the “love” letters he receives. Referring to Otto Warmbier, Trump said “I take him (Kim) at his word” when he said he was not aware of Otto Warmbier’s failing health. That would seem doubtful since Warmbier had been in a coma for 14 months prior to his release.

Trump believed Vladimir Putin when he told him that Russia did not interfere in our 2016 election process. Trump believed Mohammed bin Salman, de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, when he denied involvement in the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump believes these autocrats, even though the entire U.S. intelligence community has advised him otherwise.

But what sickens me even more is that Trump, who received five questionable deferments to avoid military service during the Vietnam War, agreed to meet with this tyrant in the very country he fraudulently avoided decades before. As a Vietnam veteran, and considering all of the above, I cannot fathom how any veteran, of any war, could ever support or continue to support such a hypocritical person to be president and commander in chief of this great country.

Johnstone Reid

Lancaster